People with disabilities living at a support center in Hokkaido were found to have been abused by staff, the prefectural government said Tuesday.

An investigation by the village of Nishiokoppe, where the Seiryu no Sato facility is located, has confirmed 38 cases of abuse carried out by six male workers in their 30s and 40s on 13 disabled people in their 20s to 70s in May and June.

The abuse included leaving them naked, manhandling them and holding them down by grabbing them by the neck from behind. None of the abused people were injured, according to the facility.