  • A worker at a battery assembly workshop at Panasonic Energy Wuxi in China's Jiangsu Province | XINHUA NEWS AGENCY / GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
    A worker at a battery assembly workshop at Panasonic Energy Wuxi in China's Jiangsu Province | XINHUA NEWS AGENCY / GETTY IMAGES / VIA BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Makers of batteries for electric vehicles will need to respond to the climate crisis and sustainability goals by disclosing their carbon footprints and reducing the use of rare metals, according to a senior executive at Panasonic Holdings’ battery unit.

Customers are now adding carbon footprints — or the total greenhouse gases generated during a product’s life-cycle — as a measurement when assessing batteries, on top of cost and capacity, Shoichiro Watanabe, the chief technology officer of Panasonic Energy, said in an interview. It’s important for battery-makers to spend more on facilities from an environmental, social and governance perspective, even if costs rise, he added.

While battery-makers’ environmental approach has yet to impact orders, “it’s pretty obvious that we will see this happen at some point,” Watanabe said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW