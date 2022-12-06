CyberAgent’s Abema TV had to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game against Croatia, after runaway demand pushed the streaming service to its limits.

Viewers of the match, which took place early Tuesday for people in Japan, were advised halfway through the contest that access for new streamers would be restricted in order to ensure a stable service.

Abema holds the Japan streaming rights to the Qatar tournament, and the national team’s unexpected progress out of the group stage triggered a wave of interest and support. The youth-oriented streaming network showed more than 23 million viewers during the latest knockout-stage match, surpassing the previous high set on Friday after Japan’s game against Spain, which was broadcast at 4 a.m. in Japan.