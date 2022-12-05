Angela Merkel left the German chancellery on December 8, 2021, at the height of her global stature. Twelve months on, it is hard to find a more precipitous drop in popularity and prestige in modern European politics.

The offices accorded to the former leader are in view of the Russian Embassy, where since the Ukraine invasion in February, Berliners regularly leave signs and flowers protesting the war.

Long called the world’s most powerful woman, Merkel these days has pulled back from the spotlight, working on her memoirs and enjoying the occasional television series, such as “The Crown,” which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II’s turbulent decades on the throne.