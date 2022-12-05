Komeito, the junior partner in Japan’s two-party governing coalition, put off grappling with the pending task of generational change and limited the shake-up of party executives to a minimum at the party convention this autumn.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi, 70, was elected for an eighth straight term in September, without contest, despite the party’s earlier plans to replace him. Many senior party members, including Secretary-General Keiichi Ishii, 64, were also reappointed.

Komeito placed a priority on stability in party management by keeping safe hands on the wheel in order to avoid difficulties that could jolt its foundation, notably public outcry over lawmakers’ ties with the Unification Church, a controversial fringe religious organization.