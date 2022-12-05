Tokyo confirmed 5,388 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by about 380 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients, under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, fell by one from Sunday to 21, while 19 deaths linked to the virus were reported on Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 11,688.3, compared with 10,552.4 a week earlier.