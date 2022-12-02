The late former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is widely held responsible for having set back future-oriented Japan-China relations with his promotion of patriotic education.

Jiang pursued a hard-line stance toward Japan, questioning several Japanese prime ministers about their recognition of historical issues. His view of history influenced his successors’ stances toward their East Asian neighbor. Jiang’s position also fostered anti-Japanese sentiment among Chinese citizens, laying the groundwork for major anti-Japanese protests that erupted in many parts of China in 2005 and 2012.

Jiang died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai on Wednesday at the age of 96, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said, citing announcements by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and others.