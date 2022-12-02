KHAWZAWL, India – For Indian farmer Lalmuankimi Bawitlung, selling her annual orange harvest is often a race against time to beat the heat.
The 38-year-old, who owns a small plot in her village in northeastern India, threw away about a third of her 350-kilogram crop last year because the fruit became overripe or rotten, and could not be sold.
“I have always been in a hurry to dispose of my oranges at whatever price available, to prevent as much wastage as possible … (with) the increasing heat making it worse,” she said at her home in Kawnzar village in the state of Mizoram.
