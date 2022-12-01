  • Migrant workers watch the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on a big screen at a large cricket stadium on the outskirts of Doha on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Migrant workers watch the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on a big screen at a large cricket stadium on the outskirts of Doha on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Here is a look at migrant workers’ rights issues in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

What is Qatar’s record on migrant worker’s rights?

  • Qatar, where foreigners make up the majority of the 2.9 million population, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.
  • A 48-page report by Amnesty, Reality Check 2021, said that practices such as withholding salaries and charging workers to change jobs were still rife, despite labor reforms in 2014.
  • The government of Qatar said its labor system was still a work in progress but denied allegations in the report that thousands of migrant workers in the 2022 World Cup host nation were being trapped and exploited.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED