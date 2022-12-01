Here is a look at migrant workers’ rights issues in Qatar, which is hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup:
What is Qatar’s record on migrant worker’s rights?
- Qatar, where foreigners make up the majority of the 2.9 million population, has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers.
- A 48-page report by Amnesty, Reality Check 2021, said that practices such as withholding salaries and charging workers to change jobs were still rife, despite labor reforms in 2014.
- The government of Qatar said its labor system was still a work in progress but denied allegations in the report that thousands of migrant workers in the 2022 World Cup host nation were being trapped and exploited.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.