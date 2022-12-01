  • Eraste Padonou, a baker, rides his electric motorcycle from M Auto on the roads of Cotonou, Benin, on Oct. 21. For several months, many Beninese have opted for this mode of transport because of its ecological character and its affordable cost and accessibility. | AFP-JIJI
    Eraste Padonou, a baker, rides his electric motorcycle from M Auto on the roads of Cotonou, Benin, on Oct. 21. For several months, many Beninese have opted for this mode of transport because of its ecological character and its affordable cost and accessibility. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Beninese hairdresser Edwige Govi makes a point these days of using electric motorbike taxis to get around Cotonou, saying she enjoys a ride that is quiet and clean.

Motorcycle taxis are a popular and cheap form of transportation in West Africa.

But in Benin and Togo, electric models are gaining the ascendancy over petrol-powered rivals.

