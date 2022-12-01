With Japanese railway operators facing tough business conditions due to population decline and the COVID-19 pandemic, talks on what to do with unprofitable regional lines across the country are becoming inevitable.

Whether the operators and others can present visions for the future from the perspective of users will be key to the success of such talks, as many people living near loss-making train lines are very concerned about their possible scrapping, pundits say.

In early October, East Japan Railway (JR East) resumed full operations of its Tadami Line, which links Niigata and Fukushima prefectures, with a section that had been closed due to heavy damage from torrential rains in 2011 brought back online.