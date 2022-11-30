Japan will introduce smart glasses and other digital technologies at customs offices in the country to help staff better tackle smuggling and boost operational efficiency, the Finance Ministry has said.

Smart glasses will be used from February next year by customs officials when checking cargoes to aid effectiveness by sharing images of the items in real time with experienced officials at different locations while talking with them.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s updated action plan for customs administration, released Monday, which focuses on responses to the surging volume of incoming cargo and issues related to economic security.