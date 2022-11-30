Twitter said it has stopped enforcing a policy intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 misinformation, as new owner Elon Musk — who has clashed previously with U.S. officials over pandemic safety rules — continues to remake its content moderation policies.

The move comes after the mercurial billionaire reinstated a slew of accounts on the social media network that had previously been banned for violating its content rules, such as that of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the Covid-19 misleading information policy,” read a message posted at a Twitter transparency web page.