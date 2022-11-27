  • Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly and head of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's negotiating team, talks to the media in Mexico City on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Jorge Rodriguez, president of Venezuela's National Assembly and head of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's negotiating team, talks to the media in Mexico City on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Mexico City – The government of Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition broke a political stalemate Saturday with a broad social accord, and the U.S. government responded by allowing a major U.S. oil company to resume operations in Venezuela.

The accord heralded a potential easing of a grinding economic and political crisis in Venezuela.

It paves the way for the United Nations to oversee a trust fund of frozen assets of the Maduro government to be used for a variety of social projects in the South American country.

