Tokyo confirmed 10,346 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, up by about 2,600 from a week before, as the country appeared to be in the midst of an eighth wave of infections.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 10,388.4 compared with 8,659.4 a week earlier. Six new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s own criteria remained the same as Saturday at 17.

On Saturday, Japan confirmed 125,387 new cases, up some 34,800 from a week before.