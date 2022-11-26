  • An Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in April 2020. | REUTERS
    An Uber Eats delivery person rides a bicycle in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward in April 2020.

Tokyo labor authorities have recognized Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan as workers under labor union law, ordering the service operator to hold collective negotiations with a union.

The move by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Labor Relations Commission on Friday marked the first official judgment recognizing the right of so-called gig workers engaged in temporary jobs, who have increased in number during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is likely to affect the working conditions of gig workers in general.

