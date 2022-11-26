Tokyo labor authorities have recognized Uber Eats delivery staff in Japan as workers under labor union law, ordering the service operator to hold collective negotiations with a union.
The move by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s Labor Relations Commission on Friday marked the first official judgment recognizing the right of so-called gig workers engaged in temporary jobs, who have increased in number during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision is likely to affect the working conditions of gig workers in general.
