  • Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo on Thursday. | KYODO
  • Jiji

Japan is unlikely to include a ban on donations made under “mind control” in a proposed new law to help victims of the religious group known as the Unification Church, it was learned Thursday.

Instead, the government and the ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito plan to include in the legislation to set up the new law a provision requiring religious and other corporations to take care not to solicit donations in certain situations.

