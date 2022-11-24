  • Employees at Tokyo-based tech firm Freee gather in a kitchen and cook together at its new office in September. | KAZUAKI NAGATA
    Employees at Tokyo-based tech firm Freee gather in a kitchen and cook together at its new office in September. | KAZUAKI NAGATA
  • SHARE

Radical changes to the way people work over the past three years, driven by the adoption of remote work due to the pandemic, have prompted numerous companies in Japan to overhaul the role of the office.

Whether they are mostly continuing remote work or embracing in person operations, the firms have a similar concept in mind — that the office should be a place to boost communication and strengthen networks within the organization.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED