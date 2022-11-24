  • Japan's factory activity marked the first monthly decline in 22 months in November and raised a question mark over the country's economic outlook. | BLOOMBERG
  • Reuters

Japan’s manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest pace in two years in November as demand worsened due to strong inflationary pressures, a business survey showed on Thursday.

The contraction in factory activity also marked the first monthly decline in 22 months and raised a question mark over Japan’s economic outlook as the country relies heavily on trade with China and other nations for its growth.

