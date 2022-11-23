  • A China Coast Guard vessel equipped with a 76-milimeter cannon seen in the contiguous zone outside Japan's territorial waters off the Senkakus | 11TH REGIONAL COAST GUARD HEADQUARTERS / VIA KYODO
  • Jiji

Tokyo on Tuesday demanded that Beijing stop immediately intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

In an online high-level meeting on maritime issues, Japan requested China not to operate coast guard ships in the waters surrounding the Okinawa Prefecture islands, claimed by Beijing. Such ships are frequently spotted inside the waters around the isles, called Diaoyu in China.

