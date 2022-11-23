Tokyo on Tuesday demanded that Beijing stop immediately intrusions into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
In an online high-level meeting on maritime issues, Japan requested China not to operate coast guard ships in the waters surrounding the Okinawa Prefecture islands, claimed by Beijing. Such ships are frequently spotted inside the waters around the isles, called Diaoyu in China.
