  • SHARE

U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group aims to enlarge its footprint in the Japanese automotive sector as the global shift to electric vehicles shakes the industry’s supply chain, its executives said.

With the world quickly moving to EVs, Japanese auto parts suppliers are reviewing strategies that were traditionally tailored for combustion-engine cars, Reiji Terasaka, who heads Carlyle’s Japan industrial team, told Reuters in an interview.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW