  • The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. More than a dozen blasts shook the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, on Saturday evening and Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. | REUTERS
    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. More than a dozen blasts shook the facility, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, on Saturday evening and Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

London – Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is under Russian control, was rocked by shelling on Sunday, drawing condemnation from the U.N. nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.

More than a dozen blasts shook Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant on Saturday evening and Sunday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW