    Gen. Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, makes a report during a meeting with officials of the Russian Defense Ministry in an unknown location, in this still image taken from video released on Nov. 9. | RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS
Russia’s leading war hawks rallied behind the humiliating decision for Moscow’s forces to retreat from the Ukrainian city of Kherson this month, but the commander who argued in favor of the move is now under growing pressure to prove it was worth it.

Sergei Surovikin, nicknamed “General Armageddon” by the Russian media for his reputed ruthlessness, on Nov. 9 recommended Moscow’s forces quit Kherson and the west bank of the River Dnipro, where they were dangerously exposed.

