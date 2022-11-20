  • A deserted hall at the convention center where COP27 climate talks are being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Negotiators at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt neared a breakthrough deal on Saturday for a fund to help poor countries being ravaged by the impacts of global warming, but remained locked over how to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions driving them.

With a final climate accord already more than a day overdue, representatives of nearly 200 nations were anxious for an agreement they could bill as a step forward in the fight against climate change.

