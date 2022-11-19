  • Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike attends a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike attends a meeting in Tokyo on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Trying to stay warm while cutting energy bills this winter? Wear a turtleneck, says Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

The governor, wearing one herself under a jacket, encouraged residents to don turtleneck jumpers both to stay warm and as a way of reducing energy consumption.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW