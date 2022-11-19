  • Engineers work on a Mapper semiconductor lithography machine in Delft, the Netherlands, in this undated photo. | MAPPER LITHOGRAPHY / VIA REUTERS
    Engineers work on a Mapper semiconductor lithography machine in Delft, the Netherlands, in this undated photo. | MAPPER LITHOGRAPHY / VIA REUTERS

  • BLOOMBERG

The U.S. shouldn’t expect the Netherlands to unquestionably adopt its approach to China export restrictions, a senior Dutch official warned, signaling a potential obstacle to the Biden administration’s trade fight.

“The Netherlands will not copy the American measures one-to-one,” Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher said in an interview with newspaper NRC published on Friday. “We make our own assessment — and we do this in consultation with partner countries such as Japan and the U.S.”

