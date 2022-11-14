  • New chip controls announced by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are causing friction with key allies. | AFP-JIJI
    New chip controls announced by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden are causing friction with key allies.

U.S. President Joe Biden came to office pledging to abandon Donald Trump’s with-us-or-against-us approach to China. Instead, he’s forcing U.S. partners to pick sides in a deepening global technology standoff.

Sweeping U.S. curbs announced last month on the sale of semiconductors and chipmaking equipment to China mark a step change in the Biden administration’s approach to its chief geopolitical rival. That’s not just a challenge to Beijing, but also asks tough questions of allies — and presents Washington with a dilemma over how far it’s willing to squeeze them to comply.

