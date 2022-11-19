  • Kamala Harris | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Bangkok – Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris called for open communication during a brief meeting on Saturday, days after his extensive talks with President Joe Biden.

Harris spoke to the Chinese leader as they entered a retreat in Bangkok during a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, a White House official said.

