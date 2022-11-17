  • U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy arrives as House Republicans gather for leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy arrives as House Republicans gather for leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Republicans won back control of the U.S. House but by a far narrower margin than they predicted, a significant disappointment for a party that for weeks had been anticipating a major victory that would lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential election.

More than a week after Election Day and with several seats still not called, the party gained the 218 seats needed to control the chamber, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday night.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW