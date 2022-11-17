  • A damaged vehicle next to a crater formed at the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine | REUTERS
    A damaged vehicle next to a crater formed at the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine | REUTERS
  • SHARE

BRUSSELS – The intense reaction Tuesday night to the likely false alarm about a Russian missile striking a NATO ally, Poland, was a sobering reminder — if one were needed — of the risks that an already brutal conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a wider war that brings Russia and NATO into military confrontation.

There are essentially two concerns. One is that a long, bitter war with forces battling on the ground, and missiles and shells flying through the air, will create accidents and incidents that can become something bigger — for instance, if it were clear that Russia had hit a NATO country, even if by accident, as was the initial fear Tuesday night.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED