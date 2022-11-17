  • NHK is demanding that Netflix suspend the distribution of NHK programs on its platform. | BLOOMBERG
NHK has urged Netflix to suspend distribution of all 22 NHK programs on its platform, after the streaming giant launched a new plan that includes commercials.

The move reflects NHK’s concern that a cheaper Netflix subscription plan that includes advertisements could create a misunderstanding that NHK is recommending certain products.

