  • staff report, jiji, Kyodo

Tokyo confirmed 9,755 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as experts acknowledged Japan has entered an eighth wave of infections after the nationwide tally topped 100,000 cases over the past two days.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 8,276.0, compared with 6,636.6 a week earlier.

