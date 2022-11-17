Tokyo confirmed 9,755 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as experts acknowledged Japan has entered an eighth wave of infections after the nationwide tally topped 100,000 cases over the past two days.
The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 8,276.0, compared with 6,636.6 a week earlier.
