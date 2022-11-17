  • Electronics company Rohm and carmaker Suzuki are among the potential co-investors in a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners to buy out Toshiba. | BLOOMBERG
A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners that is seeking to acquire Toshiba is in talks with about 20 potential co-investors to back its bid for the venerable industrial group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Electronics company Rohm is considering putting in about ¥100 billion ($715 million) in equity and around ¥200 billion in debt, mirroring a potential investment from financial services firm Orix, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

