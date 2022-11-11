  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Howard Theater in Washington on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a rally at Howard Theater in Washington on Thursday | BLOOMBERG
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to limit deterioration of ties with China when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week, but he will be honest about U.S. concerns, including over Taiwan and human rights, a senior administration official said Thursday.

“The president believes it is critical to build a floor for the relationship and ensure that there are rules of the road that bound our competition,” the official told reporters in a call on the meeting.

