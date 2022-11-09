  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Nov. 9 at 5:40 p.m. is located in southern Ibaraki prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS
    The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Nov. 9 at 5:40 p.m. is located in southern Ibaraki prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS

  • Staff report

  • SHARE

A magnitude 5 earthquake, which measured a strong 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers in southern Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday at 5:40 p.m.

No tsunami warning was issued and no deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED