  • People watch a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile, in Seoul on Nov. 3. | REUTERS
North Korea launched at least one ballistic missile Wednesday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, just hours after polls closed for midterm congressional elections in the United States.

The ministry said the missile had traveled 250 kilometers, hitting a maximum altitude of 50 km before falling into the Sea of Japan, outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast.

