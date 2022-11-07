  • Taro Shimada, president and CEO of Toshiba, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo in June | BLOOMBERG
    Taro Shimada, president and CEO of Toshiba, at the company's headquarters in Tokyo in June | BLOOMBERG
Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba’s existing management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources have said, further complicating an already uncertain process.

Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp. (JIC) in a first round of bidding earlier this year.

