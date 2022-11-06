  • A ¥10,000 banknote featuring Yukichi Fukuzawa | BLOOMBERG
Japan finished printing in September the current ¥10,000 banknote featuring a portrait of prominent educator Yukichi Fukuzawa, the Bank of Japan said Friday, and production has also been terminated for the ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bills, featuring portraits of writer Ichiyo Higuchi and bacteriologist Hideyo Noguchi, respectively.

Mass production of the redesigned banknotes has already started, with their circulation slated to begin in the first half of fiscal 2024, which starts in April 2024.

