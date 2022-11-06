Japan finished printing in September the current ¥10,000 banknote featuring a portrait of prominent educator Yukichi Fukuzawa, the Bank of Japan said Friday, and production has also been terminated for the ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bills, featuring portraits of writer Ichiyo Higuchi and bacteriologist Hideyo Noguchi, respectively.
Mass production of the redesigned banknotes has already started, with their circulation slated to begin in the first half of fiscal 2024, which starts in April 2024.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.