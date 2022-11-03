Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to deploy long-endurance drones to detect hypersonic missiles, government sources said Thursday.
The ministry aims to have the deployment of such drones stated in the country’s three key defense documents, which are due to be revised later this year, and to realize the deployment by fiscal 2027, according to the sources.
