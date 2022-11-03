  • Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks to reporters on Thursday in Tokyo after North Korea fired a barrage of missiles. | KYODO
    Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada speaks to reporters on Thursday in Tokyo after North Korea fired a barrage of missiles. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to deploy long-endurance drones to detect hypersonic missiles, government sources said Thursday.

The ministry aims to have the deployment of such drones stated in the country’s three key defense documents, which are due to be revised later this year, and to realize the deployment by fiscal 2027, according to the sources.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW