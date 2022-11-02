  • Lawmakers of four ruling and opposition parties hold a meeting at the Diet building Tuesday to discuss relief measures for victims of problematic practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church. | KYODO
    Lawmakers of four ruling and opposition parties hold a meeting at the Diet building Tuesday to discuss relief measures for victims of problematic practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church. | KYODO

Japan’s ruling parties have said that they have given up on the idea of submitting a bill to create a new law on regulating malicious demands for donations by religious groups during the current parliamentary session.

The Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito expressed this stance in a meeting with the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai, also an opposition party.

