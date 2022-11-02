North Korea fired off at least one ballistic missile Wednesday, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, as the U.S. and South Korean militaries continued large-scale air drills.
The South Korean military also confirmed the launch of an unspecified ballistic missile, adding later that the missile had headed toward the South Korean island of Ulleungdo, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the Korean Peninsula in the Sea of Japan, before landing in the high seas.
