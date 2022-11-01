  • A full-scale model of Ispace's lunar lander and lunar rover HAKUTO-R | BLOOMBERG
    A full-scale model of Ispace's lunar lander and lunar rover HAKUTO-R | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

An intensifying U.S.-China space rivalry and Elon Musk’s ambitious Mars program have fired up scores of startups across the world chasing lucrative contracts, as humans race for resources that could foster life beyond Earth.

Among those is a small Japanese company seeking to make a mark next month with what could be a first for a commercial firm.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW