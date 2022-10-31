  • Factory output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6% in September from a month earlier, marking the first month-on-month fall in four months. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s factory output fell in September for the first time in four months as manufacturers took a hit from rising costs for raw materials and the global economic slowdown.

But in a brighter sign for the world’s third-largest economy, retail sales grew for a seventh straight month, raising hopes for a sustainable boost in consumption after the easing of COVD-19-related border controls for foreign tourists earlier this month.

