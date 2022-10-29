Local police and authorities are strengthening surveillance in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward as revelers prepare to descend upon the bustling district for Halloween festivities.
Police are being extra vigilant this year after a man who wore a Joker costume attacked 17 people with a knife on a Tokyo train on Halloween last year. The man, who was arrested for attempted murder, told investigators that he initially planned to attack crowds of Halloween partygoers.
