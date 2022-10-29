  • A giant screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Military Museum in Beijing on Sept. 2. | GILLES SABRI / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Beijing – Dressed in matching navy windbreakers and flanking President Xi Jinping, China’s freshly appointed top leadership this week made their first group outing to the Communist Party’s “holy land.”

Xi’s choice to visit Yan’an — a site inextricably linked with Communist China’s founder Mao Zedong — was an important, deliberate indication of the themes of his next five years at the helm, analysts said.

