  • A ministers' meeting on bird flu held at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday | KYODO
    A ministers' meeting on bird flu held at the Prime Minister's Office on Friday | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Okayama – The Okayama Prefectural Government said Friday that a highly pathogenic bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a chicken farm in the city of Kurashiki.

It is the first such case found this season at farms in Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW