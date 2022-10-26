  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will likely continue his argument that prices are in a temporary burst, and stimulative policy is necessary to fuel the sort of wage-propelled gains the BOJ is seeking. | BLOOMBERG
    Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will likely continue his argument that prices are in a temporary burst, and stimulative policy is necessary to fuel the sort of wage-propelled gains the BOJ is seeking. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda appears as determined as ever to see out his inflation mission without buckling to market or political pressure.

Entering the final six months of his decadelong stint at the helm, Kuroda on Friday will stick with the central banking world’s last remaining negative interest rate, according to all 49 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Also set to stay: a 0.25% cap on 10-year bond yields.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED