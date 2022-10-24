  • Tourists visit Tokyo's Ginza district on Oct. 15, on the first weekend since Japan drastically eased COVID-19 border controls. | KYODO
    Tourists visit Tokyo's Ginza district on Oct. 15, on the first weekend since Japan drastically eased COVID-19 border controls. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Japan is already seeing signs of recovery in consumption by inbound tourists, with department stores in the country enjoying jumps in duty-free sales by up to twentyfold from year-before levels.

The government’s move on Oct. 11 to drastically ease COVID-19 border control measures, together with the yen’s depreciation, led to a surge in the number of visitors from overseas buying luxury items, such as watches and upscale brand items, at department stores in Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW