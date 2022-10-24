Japan is already seeing signs of recovery in consumption by inbound tourists, with department stores in the country enjoying jumps in duty-free sales by up to twentyfold from year-before levels.
The government’s move on Oct. 11 to drastically ease COVID-19 border control measures, together with the yen’s depreciation, led to a surge in the number of visitors from overseas buying luxury items, such as watches and upscale brand items, at department stores in Japan.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.