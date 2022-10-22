  • Chinese leader Xi Jinping votes during the closing ceremony of a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping votes during the closing ceremony of a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, extended his formidable dominance on Saturday, advancing a contingent of Communist Party loyalists ready to defend his personal power and expand the state’s influence over the economy and on national security.

Xi has transformed China through his authoritarian rule over the past decade, purging potential rivals, crushing dissent and reasserting the central role of the Communist Party across Chinese society. Xi has long been expected to secure a third five-year term as the party’s general secretary. But evidence of his even tighter hold over the party came on Saturday, when the Communist Party congress approved a new membership list for the Central Committee, the elite body from which China’s top leaders are drawn.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED