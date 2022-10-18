Paris – There was a dramatic divergence in the average life expectancy of people in different global regions during the second year of the pandemic, a study found Monday, as higher vaccination rates helped some nations recover far more quickly than others.
Because governments have counted COVID-19 statistics in different ways, researchers have sought to give a clearer picture of the pandemic’s true impact by measuring a country’s total number of annual deaths from all causes and comparing it to the number from before the pandemic.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.