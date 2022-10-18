  • A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    A health worker prepares to take a swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – There was a dramatic divergence in the average life expectancy of people in different global regions during the second year of the pandemic, a study found Monday, as higher vaccination rates helped some nations recover far more quickly than others.

Because governments have counted COVID-19 statistics in different ways, researchers have sought to give a clearer picture of the pandemic’s true impact by measuring a country’s total number of annual deaths from all causes and comparing it to the number from before the pandemic.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED